Obituary for James C. Gamlin

James "Jim" C. Gamlin, age 62, of Chaska, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a 13 month battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at the Congregational Church of Excelsior, 471 Third Street, Excelsior, MN, 55331. A lunch will follow and the inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Chanhassen Pioneer Cemetery in Chanhassen.
Jim was born August 9, 1959 in Belleville, IL, to Bruce and Bonnie (Maule) Gamlin, one of 4 sons. He graduated from Chaska High School and has been a Chaska resident for over 40 years. He proudly served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Carver County Sheriff’s Office from 1985 to 2011. After retirement he enjoyed driving school bus. He loved camping, fishing, four wheeling, NASCAR, puzzles, gadgets, watching golf and radio controlled airplanes and cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (2013), parents, Bruce and Bonnie, brother, Bruce.
Survivors include his children, Cortney (Aaron) Sieben of Wilson, WI, Ryan Gamlin of Peoria, AZ; three grandchildren, Callen and Milly Sieben, Grayson Gamlin; special friend, Julie Boden of Chanhassen; brothers, John (Cindy) Gamlin of Rosemount, Scott Gamlin of Glencoe; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.