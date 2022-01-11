Obituary for James C. Gilmore

James Carol Gilmore, passed away on December 22, 2021, at the age of 85. There will be private family services at a later date.
James lived in Northwest Indiana his entire life until moving to Chaska in June of 2021 to be closer to his family.
James was preceded in his death by his mother, Zelda and father, Eugene; sister, Lois; and his wife, Patricia and son, Jeff.
James is survived by his son, Dan (Chanhassen); grandsons, Mark (Shakopee), Scott (Chaska), and Bryan (California) and daughter-in-laws, Nancy, Kathi, and Penny.
James was a resident of Chaska Heights Assisted Living. He enjoyed an active social life and talking about his favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals. Jim was an Army veteran and a Member of the Teamsters Local 142 for over 50 years. He was employed as a route salesman for Wonder Bread for 35 years.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.