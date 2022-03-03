Obituary for James E. Oldsberg

James E. Oldsberg, age 82, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
James was born on November 11, 1939, in St. Cloud, the son of Sigwart and Genevieve (O'Donnell) Oldsberg. Jim served in the United States Navy, and he married Janet Schreifels on September 8, 1962.
He learned at a young age how to work hard, having a newspaper delivery route at 6 years old. When Jim was 10 years old, his father died, and he knew what it was like to come from a very modest upbringing to become a self made family man. For 47 years Jim worked at Fremont Industries as a Industrial Sales Representative. He worked very hard and was a top salesman many years.
Jim enjoyed bowling, camping and traveling with Janet, and he was very good and still playing cribbage and cards with his grandchildren. He was very active volunteering his time at Church of St. Mark, and he was a member of the Third Degree Knights of Columbus in Shakopee.
Jim's favorite hobby though was collecting and restoring vintage motorcycles. He was very proud of his collection.
Jim was heartbroken after the passing of Janet in 2009, and his family got him a dog, Toby, to help him in the healing process. Jim and Toby had a strong bond, and Toby was his support-he absolutely loved him.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Janet. He is survived by his sons, Jim Jr. (Christa), Mike (Melissa), and Chris (LeeAnn); grandchildren, Ryan (Shannon) Oldsberg, Katie (Adam) Letizia, Nicole Oldsberg, Rachel Oldsberg, Samuel Oldsberg, Genevieve Oldsberg, and Dylan Breeggemann; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Logan Oldsberg, Danielle McInnis, and Blayze Breeggemann; and his dog, Toby.
Visitation Tuesday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., concluding with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. S., Shakopee. Private family interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee, with Military Honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. The family prefers memorials to the Animal Humane Society.
