Obituary for James F. Thole

James Fredrick Thole, age 42, of Chaska, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
James was born June 21, 1979 in Shakopee to James and Mary (Engel) Thole. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1998. He loved fixing cars and always had a smile. James will deeply be missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Thole.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Thole of Chaska; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.