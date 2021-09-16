Obituary for James G. “Jim” Ryan

James G. “Jim” Ryan, age 83, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on September 13, 2021.
All funeral events will take place on September 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 24425 Old Highway 13 Blvd., Jordan. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am and the Mass at 11 a.m. Jim will then be laid to rest and the luncheon to follow afterwards. Friends are encouraged to wear green in honor of Jim’s proud Irish heritage.
Throughout life, Jim was a hardworking family man. He was deeply proud of his Irish heritage, his Catholic faith, and his family’s deep ties to numerous communities in Scott and Dakota County. Jim was a talented cement finisher and craftsman—his intarsia woodworking depicting the history of Scott County is displayed at the Savage Public Library.
Jim is loved, missed and survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; children, Gerry (Mary) Ryan, Gail Anderson, Lori (Mark) Summers, Chuck (Linda) Ryan, Kelly Ryan; grandchildren, Mike Ryan, Debra Ryan, Sarah Anderson, Michelle Anderson, Chris Summers, Matt Summers, Andy Summers, Melissa Langer, Alex Ryan, Jackson Ryan, Chase Ryan, Billy Ryan, Megan Ryan, Bobby Ryan; 9 great-grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends.
Jim is greeted in Heaven by his son-in-law, Kevin Anderson; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ryan; parents, Frank and Margaret Ryan; siblings, Sister Zacchaeus Ryan O.P., Lois (Jim) Pepera, Bud (Marion) Ryan, Sylvia (Rudy) Doerr, Terry (Gene) Reisinger, Larry (Agnes) Ryan, and five infant siblings.
