Obituary for James H. Michael Sr

James H. Michael Sr, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
James was born in St. Paul, on April 17, 1942, the son of Herbert and Melvina (Deutsch) Michael. He was the youngest of three children.
In 1959 James married his high school sweetheart, Betty Borchardt. They had 4 children and celebrated 63 years of marriage before James’ passing.
1962-1964 James served in the US Army Missile Battalion in Ft. Sill Oklahoma. He was on the crew that fired the Little John missile for President Kennedy in White Sands, New Mexico.
After service, James became a tool and die machinist and went on to own and operate his own masonry business, Michael Masonry, Inc. Due to several back injuries/surgeries he was forced to retire early.
In 2017 James was diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s Disease. Early intervention kept the dreaded disease at bay for several years. Sadly, it was no longer safe for him to remain at home and he had to be moved to an assisted care facility 16 months ago.
On May 24th he was diagnosed with COVID-19 which appears to have contributed to his massive hemorrhagic stroke on June 9th from which he passed away from just a few days later.
James is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Jamie (Lisa), Chris (Keri), Tanya DeVito (Tony) and grandchildren, Garrett (Taylor), Tyler (Bailey), Neysa “Nik,” and many close relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott; parents, Herbert and Melvina; sister, Phyllis; and brother, Robert (Sonny).
A celebration of life is in the planning. Arrangements to follow.