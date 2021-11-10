Obituary for James H. Russell Jr.

James H. Russell Jr., age 57, of Carver passed away October 30, 2021 at his residence.
A Funeral Service was held Friday November 5 at 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church (3121 Westwood Dr) in Excelsior. Visitation held Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia and Friday one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Waconia. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
James is survived by his loving family: wife, Lisa; daughters, Lucy and Maren; parents , James and Joan Russell; siblings, Carolyn (Douglas) Grand, Bruce (Leslie) Russell, John (Melissa) Russell; other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com