Obituary for James H. Theis

James Henry Theis, "Jim", age 85, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Jim was born in St. Paul, on July 17, 1937, the son of Alois and Rosanna (Breeggemann) Theis.
From an early age, Jim enjoyed baseball. He was an exceptional pitcher and first baseman for Marystown of the DRS (Dakota, Rice, Scott) league and was also on the high school baseball team. When he joined the service, he played softball for the ARMY West Coast. In 1957, they were runner up for the West Coast Championship. After service, he continued his love for baseball; managing the Marystown team until his twins were born. His love of baseball continued until the day he died; correctly predicting the outcome of his beloved MN Twins team. Jim's love of sports expanded as he was a dedicated spectator at his childrens sporting events. Dad found great joy in working. He thought of his coworkers as family and work was more of a hobby than a job to him. He loved spending time with mom and his family, and was an active walker and socializer at Mystic Lake. In his down time at home, he loved to watch westerns, sports and moms funny game shows.
Jim is survived by his wife, Eileen; sons and daughters, Danny (Cathy), Pam (Pete) Charlton, Kelly (Tim) Kasper, Kevin (Tami), and Brian (Shannon); 18 grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Rachel and Megan, Steph (Josh), Izzy, Josh and Isaac, Devan, Dan, Jacob and Justin, Amber, Cody and Grace, Brittany, Travis (Emily) and Sami; four great-grandchildren, Mateo, Caroline, Aiden and Oliver.
Preceded in death by daughter, Dawn; grandchildren, Alex and Timmy; parents, Alois and Rosanna; brothers, Val and John.
All services will be held at Church of St. Mary of the Purification, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee: Visitation is Thursday, June 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation is also Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment St. Mary of the Purification Cemetery, Marystown. Military honors will be provided by the Shakopee Veteran's Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at