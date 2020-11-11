Obituary for James J. Wermerskirchen

James J. Wermerskirchen, age 83, of Shakopee, MN, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Jim was born in Farmington, MN, on February 18, 1937, the son of Joseph and Laura (Schmitz) Wermerskirchen. He married Doris Ann Krauth on July 5, 1958, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. Prior to retirement, Jim was employed at Rahr Malting in Shakopee for 44 years. He was a member of the Shakopee Knights of Columbus.
Jim was very talented with his hands; he worked with wood, could fix just about anything electrical or on engines. He liked to travel, preferably by automobile, and just being outdoors, camping and hiking. He loved hiking the bluffs along the river, and out West in Colorado and Utah.
Jim’s main passion was road biking though. After retiring at age 63, he road across the United States with a cycling group. His goal was to log 100,000 miles on his bike, and he did it!
Jim was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Doris; grandson, T.J.; brother, Greg; and brothers-in-law, Richard "Butch" Majerus and Larry Ricklick.
He is survived by his sons, Terry (Pauline) and Rick (Annette); daughters, Lori Wermerskirchen and Krista (Jeff) Hubmer; grandchildren, Alan (Angie) Wermerskirchen, Matthew Wermerskirchen, Jenny (Jack) Anderson, Jessica (Avery) Hackbarth, Emily and Katherine Hubmer; great-grandchildren, Cadence Wermerskirchen, Tommy and Bridget Anderson; sisters, Carol Majerus, Kathy (Bill) Tembrock and Monica (Richard) Schultzenberg; brother, Ed (Charlann "Charlie") Wermerskirchen; sisters-in-law, Sandy Wermerskirchen and Elaine Ricklick.
Visitation Friday, November 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. A recording of the services may be found at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.