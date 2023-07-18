Obituary for James “Jim” H. Grassmann

James “Jim” H. Grassmann, age 75, peacefully entered eternal life on June 29, 2023.
A Time of Gathering to honor Jim will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Closing Words & Prayers at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 First St W, Jordan. Interment Spirit Hill Cemetery, Jordan.
Jim was born on May 16, 1948. He grew up on his parent’s farm in Jordan. This is where he started his love of truck driving when he started driving Milk truck. He became a local and OTR truck driver, loving being on the open road. He met “the Love of his Life” Kathy in 1986. Together they took a truckload to Vegas and were married in 1987. Kathy had two children of her own whom Jim accepted as family instantly. They then had a son together in 1988. They lived their lives out in Jordan, moving to Shakopee the last few years of life. Jim loved driving truck, meeting up with friends, singing Karaoke, and visiting their resort in Osakis. He loved his real grandbabies, and also just as much loved his “grand” Pugs! He had a gentle soul and a huge heart; he truly was a Humble Great man. Everyone who met him loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Grassmann; and parents, Herbert and Helma Grassmann.
He will forever be remembered and loved by his children, Mike (Areli) Grassmann, Doug (Shannan) Smith, and Dionne (Dana) Smith; grandchildren, Daniel Smith, Glenn Lutgen, Mellissa Smith, McKenzie Buetow-Smith and Adriel Sorto; along with many lifelong and new friends.
