Obituary for James K. Welch

James “Jim” Kent Welch, age 62, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, journeyed to the spirit world on March 23, 2022 at his beloved cabin in Deer River, MN on Little Bowstring Lake with his wife, Karen, at his side.
Jim was born in Redwood Falls, MN on October 26, 1959, the son of Clarence and Violet (Blue) Welch. He grew up in the Lake Minnetonka area before the family moved onto the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in 1975. He spent his early years hunting and fishing with his dad, uncles, nephews and cousins. Jim and Karen met at the original Hollywood Inn over a game of pool and it was love at first site. He worked for the tribe’s gaming business and then the original bingo hall, where Karen was the waitress in his section. They were married on January 1, 1984 in Albuquerque, NM while he was setting up the bingo hall for the Sandia Pueblos. Jim started his own business making handmade archery long bows (TohKah Bows) selling them around the country, and was featured in the magazine Field and Stream.
He was a wonderful cook and loved having family and friends dinners, especially his Buffalo stew, Buffalo chili, Buffalo Joes and pheasant wild rice hot dish. The self proclaimed ‘Walleye King of Little Bowstring’, Jim spent as much time as he could on the lake fishing with his family. When he wasn’t hunting, fishing or cooking, Jim loved watching movies to later quote and turn into jokes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Blue Welch; his father, Clarence Welch; his sister, Brenda Wilt; brother, Roger Welch; and infant brother, Steve.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Cody (Anaca), Caitlin (John) and Sam; Sophie - the family golden retriever; grandchildren, Takoda James and Rowan Jesus; brothers, Patrick, Ronnie and Barry; sister, Kathy; and many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9 at the SMSC Tiowakan Spiritual Center at 1 p.m., located at 14625 Prairiegrass Drive NW, Prior Lake.