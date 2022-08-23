Obituary for James L. Workman

James Lee Workman, age 65, of Burnsville, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 29, 11 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road East, Burnsville. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. also at the church. A light luncheon will follow in the Mary Center at church. Please wear appropriate golf attire in honor of Jim’s love of golf.
Jim was born May 24, 1957 in Minneapolis, to Daniel and Bernada (Siegle) Workman, the oldest of six children. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1975. On October 4, 1985 he married Elizabeth Bookey at Our Lady of Victory Church in Minneapolis. They had two children. Jim started selling insurance in 1984 and established Workman insurance Agency in 1987. He and Liz have been residents of Burnsville for 37 years. He enjoyed his family, golf, music, photography and travel.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Liz; children, Vincent (Andrea) and Victoria Workman all of Burnsville; three grandchildren, August, Arnold and Wilson; siblings, Ann (Tim) Raser, of Carver, Tom (Carolyn), of Chanhassen, Kathryn (Mike) Kraemer, of Chaska, Greg (Tracy), of Lakeville, Patricia (Mike) Drazan, of Victoria; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.