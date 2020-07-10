Obituary for James Landkammer

James was born on October 14, 1946 in Springfield the son of Wilfred and Emilie (Galloway) Landkammer. He was the fourth of 12 children. He grew up on various farms around Lamberton and Winthrop. Jim was a graduate of Winthrop High School and attended college at Mankato State. He served in the US Army from 1968-1969. Jim married Judy Schiller on June 16, 1972. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loved fishing, playing cards and time at the cabin in Brainerd. Jim coached many of his children's baseball and basketball teams. He loved talk radio, the Minnesota Twins and was handy fixing cars and keeping all engines running smoothly.
Jim tackled projects around the house and was always willing to help others with their projects, as well. There never was a thing he couldnt fix or build. Jim worked as a cost accounting manager for various manufacturing companies for 20 years. Following that career, Jim and Judy started a small cleaning business which took him up to retirement in 2015.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Emilie Landkammer; brothers, Robert and Jon Landkammer; sisters, Judy Kadlec and Patricia Bigaouette.
Jim is survived by his loving family: wife, Judy; sons, Nate (Valerie) Landkammer of Brentwood, TN, Josh Landkammer of Eden Prairie, Luke (Tiffany) Landkammer of Waconia; daughter, Sara (Aaron) Kellogg of Becker; grandchildren, Koen Landkammer, Zeke Landkammer, Finnegan Kellogg, Harper Kellogg, Ila Landkammer, Brady Landkammer, Crosby Kellogg; sisters and brothers, Roberta (Tom) Brunberg of Chanhassen, Jerry (Kris) Landkammer of Tampa, FL, Joe Landkammer of Watertown, Mary (Dennis) Oscarson of Waconia, Jane (Dennis) Guertin of Waconia, Debra Landkammer of Cascade, CO, Lori Schmidt and friend Rick of Eden Prairie; brothers-in-law, Jerry Kadlec of Hutchinson, Denny Bigaouette of Mound; mother-in-law, Val Schiller of New Ulm; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Les (Cindy) Helget of New Ulm, Roman (Joyce) Schiller of New Ulm, Connie Zeck of Mankato, Lonnie (Marlys) Schiller of New Ulm, Debbie (Doug) Nesbitt of Chaska, Peggy (Kevin) Henke of Gaylord; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers Koen Landkammer, Zeke Landkammer, Finnegan Kellogg.
COVID19 restrictions have limited us to a private service. However, a public Memorial Mass and celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952.442.2121 www.johnsonfh.com