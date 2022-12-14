Obituary for James P. Menden

James Peter Menden, age 84, of Shakopee.
Jim was born on December 30, 1937 to Jake and Theresa Menden of Marystown. He spent his childhood on the farm along with his older brothers, Ralph, Eldred and Leroy. He was the only one in his family to graduate from high school. He enlisted into the Army after high school for a short stint. He met his first wife, Bonnie, and they married in 1960, a few years later they bought a home in Shakopee and raised their four children, Jodi, Jami, Joel and Jason.
Jim supported his family, working at the post office and Owens Illinois. Eventually became an insurance agent owning his own business. As a side gig he worked at Sears for several years.
Through the years, Jim enjoyed playing cards with friends and family...euchre and sheepshead as his favorites. He went hunting for many years with his sons. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Lions Club.
Jim and Bonnie divorced in 1997. Several years later, Jim met Linda and were married in 2001. He continued working as an independent insurance agent until he retired. They had a lake home in Spicer, which they eventually sold. Jim especially enjoyed passing the time fishing, both in the summer and winter. Winters were getting too cold for them and they became snowbirds, spending their winters in Florida.
Jim died peacefully Friday, December 9, surrounded by family. He was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by wife, Linda (Ziegler); daughter, Jodi Hruby; sons, Jami (Ann), Joel (Laura), and Jason (Amanda); grandchildren, Tim (Courtney), Ryan (Mackenzie), Jessica (Connor) Oberle, Maddie, Jake, Hunter, Colby and Rylie Menden; great-grandchildren, Peter, Clara and Michael Menden.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, first wife, Bonnie, and son-in-law, Doug Hruby.
Visitation Tuesday, December 20, from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., all at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street South, Shakopee. Interment will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
