Obituary for James Purl

James "Kevin" Purl, age 42, passed away February 4. 2022.
He played football and graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1998 with honors. He attended Augsburg College and the University of Minnesota where he graduated in neurobiology in 2002. He then did postgraduate studies in MRI in Charleston,South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Purl and son, Henry James Purl of Charleston; his parents, JD and Mary Ann Purl and brother, Joseph Rowan Purl of Wichita, KS; brothers, Joel Purl and Jeff Purl of Texas.
A gofund.me page has been established for his son Henry James Purl, at: https://gofund.me/bd161293