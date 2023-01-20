Obituary for James R. Akers

James Randolph Akers, age 35, of Cuyuna, died at home on January 14, 2023.
He was born on May 21, 1987 in Metairie, LA to James and Carolyn (Brammer) Akers. He graduated from Chaska High School, class of 2005. After graduation, he was employed as the GM at Jimmy Johns of Overland Park, KS and most recently worked as a Service advisor for Burnsville Toyota and Luther Burnsville Hyundai.
James is survived by his wife, Kelly; his parents, James and Carolyn Akers; his daughter, Evelyn Akers and one brother, Michael Akers.
A Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at the Cascade United Methodist Church in Deerwood, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family asks that you consider memorial donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Arrangements are with the
Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.