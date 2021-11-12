Obituary for James R. Johnke

James (Jim) Robert Johnke, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away surrounded by family, on November 3, 2021.
Jim was preceded in death by parents, Frances and Anna Mae; siblings, Leroy Johnke, Loretta Trenerry, and Dix Johnke; daughter- in-law, Chris Johnke.
Jim is survived by loving wife, Ruth Ann; six children, Mark Johnke, Kim (Craig) Smith, Kari (Mike) Henzler, Kelley (Bruce) Gerdes, Steve (Kathy) Johnke, Jenney (Darren) Enright; fifteen grandchildren, Bobby Warren, Charles (Mindy) Warren, Kori (Santino) Reynolds, Kyle Smith, Hillary (Scott) Buckingham, Lucas Henzler, Alyssa Henzler, Maria (Matt) Kearney, Eric (Allie) Gerdes, Logan (Abigail) Johnke, Riley Johnke, Carson Johnke, Jake (Chelsea) Frechette, Nick Enright and Tanner Frechette; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; brother, Frank (Karen) Johnke; sister, Susan (Dean) Forbes and sister-in-laws, Cheri Johnke and Vickie DeLay.
A Celebration of Life was held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N. Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake, November 12. Visitation was 9 to 11 a.m., Service was at 11 a.m.