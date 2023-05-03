Obituary for James R. Lindell

James Robert Lindell, age 83, of Excelsior, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 24, 2023 at his home.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 23290 Highway 7, Excelsior. The visitation will be Friday, May 5, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Casketbearers will be Mike Lindell, Corey Lindell, Charlie Davis, Bill Milow, Don Moffat and Eric Jensen. Honorary casketbearer will be Roshan Lindell. The burial will be at Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood, MN.
James was born February 1, 1940 in Fairmont, MN, to Iver and Meta (Prust) Lindell, one of 6 children. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Ceylon, MN. He graduated from Armstrong High School, Armstrong, IA and then went on to receive a bachelor degree major in business education and minor in speech at Mankato State University, Mankato, MN. He taught for 32 years in business education including 3 years at Starbuck High School, 3 years, 1971-1974 at St. Paul Tech and his last teaching position was at Hennepin County Vo-Tech in Eden Prairie, where he taught for 26 years, 1974 to 2000. He enjoyed fishing (ice and summer),fishing trips with family and friends, hunting, playing pool and cribbage, grilling, bowling, stockcar racing and fixing things. He always enjoyed watching all of the wildlife that passed by his yard. He was a huge MN sports fan, especially the Vikings and Twins and also liked watching college football games. He loved history and enjoyed watching war movies, especially from World War I and World War II and all of the old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Lyle and Lester Lindell.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Kendra) Lindell of MN, Robin (Brian) Schmieg of Victoria, Cindy (Bryan) Carlson of Montrose, Corey Lindell of Afton, Marcy Lindell of Chaska, Katey Lindell of Chaska; 13 grandchildren, Heather, Lizzy (Aaron), Charlie (Kat), Darren (Jessica), Sarah (Tony, Megan (Travis), Kellie, Kyle (Heidi), Cassie (Ryan), Ben, Emily, Zach (Emily) and Roshan; several great grandchildren; former spouse, Jan Lindell; siblings, Roger Lindell, Allan Lindell and Donna Johnson; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.