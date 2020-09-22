Obituary for James R. Wolff

James Roy Wolff, age 70, of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, due to complications from an aortic aneurysm.
A Celebration of Life (walk through visitation - masks required) will take place on Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family is not asking for flowers or gifts, only your presence at the celebration of life.
James was born on September 29, 1949 in Minneapolis, to Roy and Maxine (Wellens) Wolff, one of three children. He graduated from Chaska High School, the class of 1967. He furthered his education at St. Cloud State University earning a degree in Accounting. On July 15, 1983 Jim married Katharine (Unsworth) Stockwell. He took on raising two young girls before having a son. Jim was an avid hunter and sports fanatic.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy; children, Bonnie (Ron) Eder of Waconia, Kelly (Eric) Hanson of Waconia, Tyler (Kim) Wolff of Eagan; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Kendall, Claire, Courtney, Lauren, Carter, Emma, Vesper and Easton; sisters, Kathleen (Joel) Hammers of Chaska and JoAnn Wolff (friend, Jim Robling) of Chaska.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.