Obituary for James T. Remarcik

James Thomas Remarcik, a longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away July 5, 2021 at the age of 75.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday, July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake.
On April 14, 1946, James was born at St. Marys Hospital in Minneapolis, MN to parents Leonard and Dorothy (Towles) Remarcik. Along with his siblings, James attended school in Minneapolis.
Following his high school graduation, James began working as a technician for Rosemount Inc. for nearly twenty years. In his free time, James enjoyed the outdoorsfishing, hunting, and especially gardening. James also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
James is survived by his daughter, Katie (Alex) Andreachi; son, Jon (Emily) Remarcik; grandchildren, Leo, Kallen, and Kace; many other relatives and friends.
James is preceded in death by his parents.
