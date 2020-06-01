Obituary for James W. Perrill

James “Jay” Wendell Perrill will forever be remembered as a devoted father, loving husband, loyal friend, and shrewd businessman with relentless optimism and a passion for winning.
Jay was born on November 1, 1966, in Milwaukee, WI. The son of John and Irene Perrill, Jay grew up in Waconia, attending St. Joseph’s elementary and Waconia High School where he played varsity basketball, football, and track. His senior year, Jay was the starting quarterback and the homecoming king.
Jay went full throttle in everything he did. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a B.S.B in Finance and an M.B.A. in MIS from U of M Carlson school of Management, he launched his own business in the cutting-edge world of web design in 1993. He grew the business from a one-man effort to one of the region’s most successful full-service digital agencies. Jay was incredibly proud of his company and worked tirelessly to support his employees and protect the culture of Perrill.
Jay married Amy (nee Washechek) in 2004 and they had three wonderful children: Dylan, Bryn, and Colton. Jay adored his wife and children and always worked hard to make sure his family had everything they needed to succeed and enjoy life.
Jay also loved his friends and was able to make connections with anyone almost instantly. Friend time was a priority for Jay throughout his life, and he could always be counted on to grab one at local hangouts like Chumly’s or Inn Kahoots.
Jay passed away from a heart attack at the age of 53 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home in Plymouth. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, co-workers, and everyone else he met, but his legacy will continue to live on through his business and the memories of his friends and family.
Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace and Margaret Young, and Hugh and Ellen Perrill.
Jay is survived by his loving family: wife, Amy and their three children, Dylan, Bryn, and Colton; parents, John and Irene Perrill; brothers, Greg, John (Maddy), and Dave (Maggie);in-laws, Steve and Joyce Washechek; sister-in-law, Christy (Scott) Sheets; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to donor's choice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 6 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community (155 County Road 24) Medina; visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Due to SAH restrictions, please use the sign up genius links found at Johnson Funeral Home website to attend.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com