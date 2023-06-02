Obituary for James W. Sentyrz

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of James W. Sentyrz, age 76, born on June 12, 1946 of Punta Gorda FL, Wahkon, MN, formerly of Prior Lake. Jim passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL after a month-long struggle from a ruptured brain aneurysm.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 23, 3-7 p.m. at Fong’s Restaurant & Bar, Event Center in Prior Lake. Feel free to come as yo please. We ask you wear bright colors to reflect the joyful spirit of this celebration. At 6 p.m., we will gather for a short memorial, sharing memories and paying tribute.