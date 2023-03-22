Obituary for James W. Sentyrz

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of James W. Sentyrz, age 76, born on June 12, 1946 of Punta Gorda FL, Wahkon, MN, formerly of Prior Lake. Jim passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL after a month-long struggle from a ruptured brain aneurysm.
In 1992 Jim and Diane purchased Wagon Bridge Marina and retired in 2010. In 2011 Jim became a service writer for Dan's Southside Marine until a back injury in 2020. In 2021 Jim and Diane bought a home in Punta Gorda, Florida to escape the winters and more recently sold their home in Prior Lake for a summer lake home in Waukon, MN
Jim will be remembered always by his wife, Diane; children, Cheri (Mike) Johnson, Todd (Daina) Sentyrz; step-children Jennifer Breczinksi, Erik Breczinski, Kristin (James) Niedt, Mara (Enrico) Barrozo; grandkids, Ashley (Ben) Morrison, Mariah (Brad) Jungles, Blake Sentyrz, Zachary and Brayden Breczinski, Angela, Cody and Christian Johnson, Reyna and Marco Barrozo, and Isabel Niedt; great grandkids Ellie Jungles and baby boy Jungles expected in June; brother Robert (Kathe) Sentyrz, Sisters Helen MacPherson and Ann Anderson; Sister-in-law, Mary Jo Sentyrz, his favorite cousin Walt Sentyrz; ex-wife Connie Sentyrz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends (you know who you are).
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Joseph; brother Joe; and his two dogs, Toby and Riley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.