Obituary for Jamie W. Cikanek

Jamie W. Cikanek, age 43, of Prior Lake, was set free and journeyed to Heaven on Saturday, November 21, 2020, while being surrounded by his loving family, at Autumn Group Home, in Bloomington.
A private Celebration of Life honoring Jamie will be held on Saturday, November 28, at 11 a.m. Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside. Guests can join the service via zoom at Jamie Cikanek Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 944 1474 7094 Passcode: 138128) Jamie will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, in Prior Lake.
The world became brighter on May 28, 1977, when Jamie Wells was born in Minneapolis. He was the youngest of four children of Charles and Terry (Bolkom) Cikanek. Jamie was born with cognitive and physical disabilities. While his disabilities presented challenges, Jamie lived a joyful and full life.
Jamie’s family exposed him to a lot in life and he loved the adventure! Jamie relished the days taking vacations, being outdoors, boating, and fishing, and enjoying the sunshine. He loved watching nature, animals and going to the zoo. Jamie found joy in the simple things, like gazing at balloons or lights and watching movies with his friends and family. Jamie also loved being with people and exploring his community, going shopping, to movies, and meeting mom for lunch. He loved a variety of foods, especially pancakes and pot pies, but would let you know when he did not like something. Jamie was most content being surrounded by family celebrating birthdays, holidays, or just being together.
While Jamie and his parents faced many challenges, they met them with determination to ensure that he lived a full and meaningful life. Through the efforts of Charlie, Terry and a host of other parents, many educational, social and community doors were opened for Jamie and other children. Jamie’s early education was in a segregated learning environment. However, because of Terry’s tenacious advocacy for his educational rights, Jamie was main streamed into his home school district. Jamie attended Grainwood Elementary, Middle School and graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1995. He remained engaged attending the DAC in Lydia and later New Options. Most of Jamie’s years were active with the day programs in his own home.
Charlie and Terry were always active in the community and the voice for those with disabilities. They built a home were Jamie could live a full life with his family. This home eventually became the home to others with special needs, with Charlie and Terry living next door to oversee the operations. The last few years, Jamie has lived at Autumn Group Home.
Pure joy and unconditional love are words that immediately come to mind by those close to Jamie. Jamie truly loved unconditionally and radiated so much joy. Jamie had a unique way of expressing his love and touching others’ lives in countless ways. He inspired those close to him and others’ he met along the way to be better by how he embraced life and loved deeply. Jamie’s warm smile, determination, and gentle spirit will be missed by many.
A deep love for family, Jamie had a special connection with his mom. You couldn’t miss how much Jamie adored his mom. Terry was Jamie’s voice, devoting her life to making sure he was treated with dignity and had the quality of life he deserved. As with every moment in his life, Terry walked with Jamie through these last months, never leaving his side in his final days.
Jamie will always remain in the hearts he loved the most mother, Terry; sisters, Kim (Kory) Isley, Korinne Cikanek; niece, Brooklyn Isley; nephews, Bennett Isley, Brody Isley; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
There to greet Jamie home in Heaven is his father, Charlie, brother, David and grandparents.
