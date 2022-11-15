Obituary for Jane Busch

Jane Busch, age 92, of New Prague, formerly of St. Benedict, died peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Belle Plaine Township on November 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Bartusek) Neisen. She was raised on the family farm near Union Hill, MN, attended a country schoolhouse, and graduated from New Prague High School.
She met Alan Busch at a wedding and he became her husband on June 16, 1948 at St. Johns Catholic Church in Union Hill. They lived in St. Benedict for 52 years, where they raised six children and she served as a 4-H leader. Jane was an active member of her church. She belonged to the Christian Mothers of St. Benedict, served as secretary of St. Benedict Catholic Aid Association, and took care of the church linens. In her free time, Jane worked in the activity department of Valley View Nursing Home for 33 years.
Jane was a woman of many interests. She loved flowers and was noted for her beautiful vegetable and perennial gardens. She enjoyed needlework, especially quilting, crocheting, and embroidery. She enjoyed traveling with her husband before his death and a special trip was to France with her daughters. Garage sales and auctions were a favorite pastime as was a good game of cards, especially Euchre and Sheephead, and Bingo! Baseball was a huge part of the Busch family so they made sure they had a lawn large enough to play baseball, which was a Sunday family ritual: first Mass, then a roast beef dinner, and finally a rousing family game of baseball at 2:00 PM! She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and rarely missed a game on TV.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie (Jim) Eckert; the boys, Alan Jr. (Kate), Greg (Nancy), Doug (Shirley), Brad (Sue); nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacy, Mike, Kristine, Tony, Jayme, Marty, Tyler, and Ally; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Elle, Aria, Avery, Andi, Ashlynn, Cameron, Brandon, and Carter; sister, Armella Amy (Joe) Holden; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alan on March 4, 2005; parents; daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Jim Mercer; brothers, Andrew and Herman Niesen; sisters, Clara Giesen, Mary Ann Krautkremer, Verena Deutsch.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Union Hill with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Burial will occur at St. Benedict Cemetery followed by lunch at Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Club.