Obituary for Jane D. Rolloff

Jane Delrose (Bode) Rolloff, age 82, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.
She will be missed by her husband Denny; children, Debora (Mark) Tewes, David, Denise (Doug) Tewes, Dana (Eric) Husemoen; grandchildren, Tad (Jackie), Jessica (Nick) and Isaac (Kylie), Jacob (Heather), Michael (Shelby), Luke (Kelly), Samuel (Talia), Thomas and Kristina, Leah (Jonathan) and Chloe (fiancé, Bryant); great-grandchildren, Ella and Jude, Bode and Ezra, Lewis and Calvin, Gabriel, and Naomi; siblings, Judy (Don) Maas, John (Ingrid) Bode, June Williams, Julia (Les) Aldrich, Janelle Bode and Jim (Nelvida) Bode.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Delrose; brothers, Edmond Bode Jr. and David Bode.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., all at Living Christ Lutheran Church, 820 Lake Dr, Chanhassen. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date.
During the Memorial Service, in light of COVID-19, masks are encouraged, but not required. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 the family requests that you not attend the Memorial Service, but let a family member know and a digital recording of the service will be made available to you.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
