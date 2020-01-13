Obituary for Jane L. Sebert

Jane Lee (Bradley) Sebert, age 89, of Chaska, formerly of Clarion, IA, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Jane's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be designated to the Chaska Library, Chaska.
Jane was born September 5, 1930 in Clarion, IA, to George and Grace (Goslin) Bradley, one of five children. She graduated from Clarion High School and on September 5, 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Richard Sebert, in Clarion. She was Homecoming Queen and Richard was Homecoming King.
They farmed in Clarion for many years. Jane was employed as a legal secretary at various law firms in MN and WI. After Richard’s death in 2010, Jane moved to Chaska, in 2011 and was a resident of River Gables Apartments for nine years. She enjoyed walking, reading, handiwork, needlepoint, and was a very good cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Christine Sebert of W. St. Paul, Susan (Timothy) ONeill of Hillsboro, IN, Barbara (Lon) Hand of Chaska; four grandchildren, Morgan (Cody) Kruse of Savage, Brenna (Ian) Alsman of Indianapolis, IN, Bradley (Morgan) Hand of West Palm Beach, Fl, Courtney Harrington of St. Paul; three great grandchildren, Lila Hand, Cuyler Hand and Lainey Kruse.
