Obituary for Jane Moriarty

Jane Moriarty passed away peacefully at her home, and entered eternal life surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 87.
She was a 33 year cancer survivor (ovarian cancer and melanoma). Her beloved husband, Jerome Moriarty, had his life end much too soon from brain cancer. Jane believed she had been blessed to survive cancer, and she chose to remain strong. Six years ago she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis; while that diagnosis brought some changes to her daily life, Jane continued to find joy in each day.
She was born on September 6, 1933 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of Paul and Irene (Josephson) Iverson. An only child, she had a close friendship with her cousins, Jimmy, Edgar, and Jean Nelson. When she was a young child, her family moved to Red Wing, where she enjoyed the remainder of her childhood.
A woman of great faith and determination, Jane led a full, active life. Her children are appreciative of her wonderful example to them of a life well-lived. Her approach to life included a willingness to work hard (she retired at age 81!!), to learn something new every day (she had a subscription to a daily newspaper every day of her life), to take care of herself by exercising every day, to do something each day to improve the life of another (as evidenced by her extensive volunteer activities), and to take time to enjoy the company of friends and family (if only for a quick conversation and coffee at the end of the day.)
Jane felt blessed to have had only two employers in fifty-two years: Anchor Glass, where she worked in the sales department for most of her 32 years with the organization, and 20 years with the Shakopee School District, working in the High School Media Center. Following retirement, she enjoyed gatherings with the Anchor Glass retiree group, and seeing former students and the high school staff around town—she adored them all, and their greetings always brightened her day!
While working full time, Jane made the time to support her children with their activities and interests. This has continued with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren....she never missed an opportunity to cheer on and support her family at a concert, sporting event, recital, or theatrical performance! Her support provided her family members with the gift of confidence, and an interest in trying new experiences.
Jane's volunteer activities enriched the lives of others in her community, however, also brought her joy through the persons she met through these activities. At the heart of her volunteering was her support of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Shakopee. She was an active member of her faith community for nearly sixty years. Weekly attendance at worship, serving as president of the congregation, leading the Sunday School program, playing with the handbell choir for thirty years, meeting monthly with her dear Miriam friends, and many other activities all served to enrich her faith. One of her favorite volunteer experiences in recent years was serving with St. Johns Womens Prison Ministry; she showed no judgment of the incarcerated, and believed every person deserved an opportunity to have a new start. Other volunteer activities of Jane's included Christmas in May, Habitat for Humanity, and ACS Relay for Life.
The family would like her many friends from Dakota Fitness, SAKS Salon, and the tennis, golf, and bowling leagues she played with to know how much fun she had with you over the years. Jane was an accomplished bridge player, and having that skill gave her the gift of decades-long friendships, and also a great deal of fun! Jane maintained life-long friendships from the many places she lived throughout her life—Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota. She had a special place in her heart for the community of Red Wing (always considered her hometown), St. Olaf College (where she met her first husband, Richard Johnson), and her Market Street neighborhood.
Jane has missed seeing her many friends during this time of the COVID 19 virus. The family wishes to thank the following persons who have provided great care during this difficult time, allowing her to stay home and continue to see her family:
- Jenn Hentges, her Park-Nicollet hospice nurse
- Jenna and Cathrin, her personal care attendants
- Dr. Kristina Schultz, her granddaughter, for her medical advice
- Pastor Jerod Freeberg for regular pastoral visits, and
- Her daughter, Karen, and son-in-law, Bruce, for joyfully giving of their retirement time to provide support and companionship to Jane over the recent months.
She is survived by her daughters and son, Kathy (Bruce) Busch, Rick Johnson, Karen (Ron) Reuss, Mary Cave; her step-children, Mikki Kollasch, Tim Moriarty, Pat Moriarty, Jenny Moriarty, Sara Ries; grandchildren, Paul (Heidi) Busch, Dan (Hanadi) Qualley, Nikki (Brad) Menden, Kristina (Parker) Schultz, Eric Busch (fiancée, Jessy Saffell), Mitchell Cave, Mike (Eileen) Reuss, Melissa (Sean) Wood; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Olivia, Benjamin, Blake, Bryce, Ethan, Nolan, John; cousin, Jean Algeo.
Preceded by parents, Paul and Irene Iverson; husband, Jerome Moriarty.
Visitation is Friday, September 25, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. *Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be required. Private family Funeral Service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Shakopee. **Live streaming of services will begin Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. on this Facebook page: Schmidt Funeral and Cremation. Officiating will be Pastor Jerod Freeberg. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society, or St. Johns Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
Condolences may be shared at