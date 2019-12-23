Obituary for Jane Nash

Jane Nash, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away, surrounded by family on December 18, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, at the age of 75.
Jane Marie Luedloff was born on January 9, 1944 to parents, Anna (Wendell) and Edward Luedloff in Shakopee. She was the fourth born of five children and attended school at Jordan High School, graduating in 1961.
On August 7, 1965 she married Earl Nash at the Carver County Courthouse in Chaska. They were blessed with two children, Leon and Lisa and shared 54 wonderful years of love and laughter together! Jane and Earl enjoyed their retirement together, traveling to new places around the world and always kept up to date on the latest news during their daily lunch dates.
Jane was an avid volunteer in her community; she was always ready to lend a hand at church, the library, or any other organization in need. She was a dedicated family historian and took pride in her research and many books of family trees and documents that she discovered over the years. Closest to Janes heart, was spending time with her five grandchildren. Together they enjoyed countless days of baking, craft projects and even taking the occasional sled ride down the big hill. Jane never missed a game, match, concert, school play, or recital. She was their biggest (and sometimes loudest) fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Edward; brothers, Baby Luedloff and Roger; mother-in-law, Irene and father-in-law, John.
Jane will be greatly missed by her husband, Earl of Jordan; son, Leon (Beth) Nash of Montgomery; daughter, Lisa (Pat) Schatz of Belle Plaine; sister, Betty (Jim) Weierke of Jordan; sister, Doris (Dave) Schmidt of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Rita Nash of New Prague; brother-in-law, Rick (Jeanette) Nash of New Prague; five grandchildren: Savanna, Josiah, Olivia, Austin and Emma and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
A celebration of life for Jane will be held on Saturday, December 28 at Hope Lutheran Church in Jordan. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. and luncheon to follow. A private family burial at Spirit Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials to honor Jane can be donated to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home in St. Paul. The staff provided her and our family with love and compassionate care.