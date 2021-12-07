Obituary for Janet Boegeman

Janet Boegeman, age 79 of Prior Lake, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Janet was born in Victoria on June 8, 1942, the daughter of John and Ethel Notermann. She married the love of her life, Allan George Boegeman on October 8, 1960, at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan George Boegeman; siblings, Karen Schmakel and Michael Notermann.
Survivors include her children, JoAnn (Brad) Sindelir, James (Carole) Boegeman, Chad (Michele) Boegeman, Cherie (Moises) Robinson; grandchildren, Michael (Taylor) Boegeman, Alex Sindelir, Kevin (fiancée, Casey Lowe) Boegeman, Nicole Boegeman, Karina Robinson, Sam Sindelir, Vanessa Robinson, Latham Robinson and Christian Robinson; siblings, Tom Notermann, Kathy Reishus, Dianne Aretz, Susie Hilgers, Mary Hart, Stan Notermann, Paul Notermann, Ann Miller, Bill Notermann, and Donna Korum.
Janet was a stay at home mom for many years and then became a nanny when her kids were older. Later she worked for Rosemont Industries. She loved spending time with her family, laughing with her sisters and playing games with her grandchildren. She loved helping others and was the mother or grandmother figure that everybody loved.
Visitation Wednesday, December 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Thursday, December 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Dr., Victoria, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Livestream of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the donor's choice of charity in honor of Janet.
