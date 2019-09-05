Obituary for Janet G. Hart

Janet Gail (Germundson) Hart, age 63, of Savage, passed away on August 22, 2019 after a brave and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Janet was born in Lincoln, NE on November 11, 1955.
Janet is survived by her devoted and loving partner of 23 years, Mark Lally; along with her three beloved children, Jessica Hart, Tony Hart and Kelly Hart. Her grandchildren she loved with all her heart, Sydney, Dakota, Caden, Chloe, Gavin and Mason. She is also survived by her loving family including sisters, Nancy (Roger) Bakke and Carol Lundquist (Jim Hogan); brother, Ron (Becky) Germundson; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Nettie.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mickey Germund; son; and her beloved dog, Angel.
Janet was special to all who knew her. She had many friends and co-workers that will also miss her presence. Janet was loving, caring, kind, strong and courageous with an amazing smile. She was a beautiful soul who left this life far too soon. Janet fought AML like a true warrior, always carrying a positive attitude and outlook which was admired by all that supported her. Janet will be remembered for her giving nature, always being there for her friends and family and her love of a margarita by the beach. She touched the lives of all those around her with love and light. She will be missed greatly.
Service and visitation will be held on Friday, September 6 at 6 p.m. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota located at 7110 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 located at 290 Lake Drive E, Chanhassen, MN 55317. Food will be provided