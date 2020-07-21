Obituary for Janet K. Cray

Janet Kay (Jacobson) Cray, age 61, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Methodist hospital in St. Louis Park. Janet was born on April 12, 1959.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) and Aileen (Inne) and her sister, Barbara.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; stepson, Scott (Starrla); stepdaughter, Erica (Aaron) and grandchildren, Bethany, Jackson, and Alexander.
Janet will be missed greatly by her many friends and family for her compassion and sense of humor. She will also be remembered for her great love of horses and their love for her. She enjoyed traveling to the Rocky Mountains with her husband, cooking for those she loved, playing with her grandchildren, and going for long walks.
A visitation and memorial service are scheduled.