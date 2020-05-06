Obituary for Janet M. Ewald

Janet Mary (Schneiderhan) Ewald, age 68, passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully at home with her family after a battle with cancer.
She was born February 20, 1952 in Jordan to the late Lloyd and Florence Schneiderhan. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Ewald whom she married June 16, 1978 after seven years of dating. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1970, where she excelled in her academics and was a cheerleader. She was a registered nurse for 12 years after graduating from Methodist Hospital Nursing School in 1973.
Janet had three loving children: Jonathan of Lafayette, IN, Jessica of Los Angeles, CA and Robert of Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by her twin sister Joan (Brad) Brolsma and her older sister Carol (Mike) Weber.
Janet’s favorite pastimes were flower gardening, weight lifting, reading novels, shopping and educating herself and others on health, beauty and wellness. She enjoyed traveling and spending time on the north shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota. Her greatest accomplishment and love was raising her three children while moving to and living in different parts of the country.
Janet was a master at creating a warm home, especially for holidays filled with joy, while also managing day to day challenges like a CEO. She adored her pets, especially her two dogs Jackson and Rico, and cared for many of the family cats throughout her life. Janet had a glowing smile, an infectious giggle and a quick-witted humor that everyone loved to see and hear. Janet will be deeply missed.
Due to the current world health pandemic, a private service with family will take place in Jordan at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to ALMOST Home Humane Society.
