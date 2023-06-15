Obituary for Janet M. Schindler

Janet Marie (Hersman) Schindler, age 80, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Trouvaille Memory Care Suites in Excelsior.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 11 a.m. with family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. Hubert’s Catholic Community, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen. The inurnment will be at St. Hubert’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanhassen.
Janet was born August 9, 1942 in Hopkins, to Charles and Josephine (Joret) Hersman, one of two children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hopkins, and graduated from Hopkins High School in 1960. On June 25, 1966 she married James Schindler at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hopkins. They had three children. James and Janet have been residents of Chanhassen for 58 years. Janet was an office manager at St. Huberts Catholic School, Chanhassen, for 21 years. She was a member of the Chanhassen American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed baking, gardening, flowers, making pickles and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, James; children, Nancy (John) Zimmer of Faribault, John (Julie) Schindler of Eden Prairie, Jenny (Tom) Neumann of Brooklyn Park; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Zoe and Emily Zimmer, Stephen and Sam Neumann, Barrett and Benny Schindler; brother, James (Carol) Hersman of Chanhassen; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.