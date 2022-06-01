Obituary for Janet Mullenmeister

Janet Marie Mullenmeister died on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, in New Prague, at Praha Village, at the age of 73.
Jan was born and raised on a farm outside of New Prague, graduated from New Prague high school, then attended Faribault Technical School. She met her husband, Mike Mullenmeister, while they both attended school in Faribault. After graduating from Technical School, Jan worked as a secretary at Investors Diversified Services in Minneapolis and then at Harold Chevrolet in Bloomington. Later in her life, she was self-employed as a house cleaner.
Jan and Mike were married in 1969 and settled in Prior Lake, where Jan lived until 2020. They lived in Clearly Township, where they raised their two sons.
Jan’s greatest joy in life was her sons and four grandchildren. She loved sharing stories, photos, and videos about their milestones and personal triumphs. Jans most cherished time of the year was their annual family vacation spent on Boy Lake in Northern Minnesota with her family. While Jan wasnt a natural-born fisherman like her husband Mike, she treasured her time at the lake.
She was a devoted Vikings fan, avid Iowa Hawkeye football supporter, and fervent fan of her grandchildren’s sporting events. Whether she was watching the game on tv, streaming, or in person, her cheers of encouragement were infectious.
Jan is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike Mullenmeister; her parents, Tom and Kathryn Callahan; her in-laws, Paul and Mary Mullenmeister.
She is survived by her adored sons, Steven (Andrea) Mullenmeister, Scott (Melanie) Mullenmeister; dearly loved grandchildren, Mia, Sam, Jaxson, and Will; her siblings, Mike (Lynn) Callahan, Dan (Ramona) Callahan, Judy (Rick) Hanzel, Jean (Lloyd) Busch, and Jane Callahan (Jim Bullard); and 36 devoted nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at the Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 Marschall Rd, Shakopee from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 1, followed by a service beginning at 5 p.m. Private interment following.
Share a message with Janet's family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation