Obituary for Janet Witkowski

Janet "Jan" Witkowski, of Prior Lake, received her angel wings on February 2, 2023.
Jan was born on Minneapolis and grew up in St. Louis Park. She spent many years living in Green Bay, WI and Hopkins, but resided in Prior Lake for the last 45 years.
Preceded in death by parents, Emil and Evelyn Woldsdale and sister, Karen Henjum.
Survived by loving husband, John "Jack" Witkowski; son, Robert "Skip" Young (Mary) Michael Witkowski (Kristen); six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, Suzanne Maddalon and Diane Walsh.
We will remember Janet Jan with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. She enjoyed 48 years of marriage with husband, Jack. They had many adventures together. Much time was spent exploring back country roads in their RV or 1950s Jeepster and often made these trips with car club friends.
Along the way, in her many travels, Jan collected stories of the many people she met and befriended. A captivating and energetic storyteller, Jan generously shared these stories and interactions with her family and friends.
Jan and Jack shared a love of music and were often attending concerts. Jan was a big Green Bay Packer fan, and also enjoyed time with Bridge club friends and playing golf.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering May 1, 11 to 1 p.m. at Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 E 220th St., Prior Lake. Friends and family are welcome to share this time with us.