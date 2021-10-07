Obituary for Janice A. Thornton

Janice A. Thornton, age 84, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Janice was born on April 2, 1937 in Aberdeen, SD, the daughter of Joe and Lily (George) Lapka. She grew up in Leola, SD and graduated from Presentation College in Aberdeen. After earning a degree in nursing, she married James Thornton on August 31, 1959 and they made their home in the Minneapolis area. Together they raised five children and recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. Janice used her nursing skills to care for many, lovingly and compassionately, during her career. She was a talented sewer, baker, cook, and was blessed with a creative nature, that she used to share and express her love.
Survived by husband, Deacon James Thornton; daughters and son, Mary Kraft, Ann (Erik) Kleiner, Susan (Dennis) Ball, Catherine (Stephen) Schmid, and Michael (Trina) Thornton; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lily Lapka, siblings, Kenneth (Adeline) Lapka, Gloria (Bob) Smith, and grandson, Evan Thornton.
The family would like to thank Allina Hospice and Park Nicollet Hospice for their expert care and compassion during Janice's illness.
Visitation was Thursday, October 7, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis Street South, Shakopee. Livestreaming of the Mass can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred to The Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne, 2700 - 17th Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379; or Alpha Women’s Center, Alpha Women’s Center, PO Box 435, Savage, MN 55378.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755.
