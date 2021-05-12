Obituary for Janice C. Neisen

Janice Caroline (Huss) Neisen, age 93, of Shakopee, passed away at home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, with family at her side.
You are welcome to join us for Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, or Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave E. Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private family and relatives services will be held at Church of St. Mark, Friday at 11 a.m. Livestreaming will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne.
Janice was born on June 11, 1927 to John and Martha (Schwingler) Huss. She was the eldest of nine children, and raised in Union Hill. On June 10, 1946 she married Theodore Neisen, and together they had a family of 13 children.
As a member of St. Mark's Parish, Janice was involved in Christian Mothers, taught Catholic Faith, and volunteered with Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and being involved with the Senior's Group.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore; parents; sons, Jack and Jimmy; sons-in-law, Bruce Christensen and Don Lee; three sisters and two brothers; and in-laws.
She is survived by a loving and devoted family, Jerry (Lisa) Neisen, Judi (Larry) Moonen, Joyce Christensen, Jane (Keith Johnson) Lee, Jeff (Lori) Neisen, Julie (Jim) Palmersheim, Janet (Mark) Alland, Joe (Becky) Neisen, Jean (Pat) Schneider, Juane (Mike) Heitz, Joan (Mark) Skelly; 19 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. Janice is also survived by brothers and sister, Roger (Marlys) Huss, Marvin (Evelyn) Huss, and Marlene (Larry) Voigt; sisters-in-law, Helen Weiers, and Anne Hartman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We thank you God for the gifts that Janice's life brought to this world. She will be remembered always for her deep Faith in God, and passing on those same values to her children, the importance of hard work and unending love of family. May she rest peacefully with You for eternity.
Janice will be laid to rest at Shakopee Catholic Cemetery.
