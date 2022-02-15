Obituary for Janice E. Schlefsky

Janice Elaine (Beiersdorf) Schlefsky, age 84, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Janice was born February 28, 1937 in Chanhassen Township, MN, to Fred and Minnie (Borgmann) Beiersdorf, one of three children. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Chaska High School. She was a resident of Chaska from 1955 until she moved to Shakopee in 1987. Janice worked in various banking and Title Company positions. She worked at Carver County Register of Titles, Carver County Abstract & Title, Minnesota Federal Savings, Stewart Title of MN, and Universal Title Insurance Company. She enjoyed canning, baking, playing cards with friends, and bowling in many leagues for most of her life. She was also a member of Sweet Adelines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Alice (LeRoy) Siewert, and brother, Clyde (Viola) Beiersdorf.
Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Dan) Siegle of Waconia; grandchildren, Travis (Kristen) Siegle of Waconia, Sean (Renee) Siegle of Norwood Young America, Hailey (Adam) Busker of Jordan; great grandchildren, Liam, Parker, Kinsley, and Kenna Siegle, Avery, Evan, and Oliver Siegle, Mason Busker; nephew, Robert (Barbara) Beiersdorf and family of Littleton, MA; other relatives and friends.
