Obituary for Janice E. Walden

Janice Elinor (Geske) Walden, age 83, of Naples, FL, and a long-time resident of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella (Utke) and Elmer Geske and her beloved husband of 54 years, Dean.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Joann (Del), Julie (Ron), Jeanne (Lee), Chuck (Debbie), Rollie, Joy (late Bobby), and Lowell (Di); children, Dave (Beth), Kari (Mark), and Dan (Wendy); grandchildren, Kelsey (Tanner), Disa (Chris), Karissa (Ryan), Erika (David), Kassi, Joseph, Anna, and Sophie (Ben); and six and eight-ninths great-grandchildren.
Jan and Dean were long-time owners of Walden Bros Lumber and charter members of Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee. They were also original owners at Royal Wood Golf & Country Club in Naples. Jan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, GiGi, and friend. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and games, watching the Minnesota Twins, travelling, playing the piano, and shopping for gifts. She was skilled at cooking whatever wild game her husband brought home.
A private ceremony will be held at the Marco Lutheran Church Memorial Garden. A Celebration of Life service is planned for the spring. Memorials may be given to Mayer Lutheran High School, 306 7th St NE, Mayer, MN 55360 (www.mayerlutheran.org).