Obituary for Janice (Jan) and Eugene (Gene) Nei

Janice (Jan) and Eugene (Gene) Nei were longtime residents of Prior Lake, and longtime parishioners of both St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Jan, age 87, passed away on December 16, 2021, and Gene (Geno), age 88, passed on March 19, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Front Park Pavilion, 5000 Kop Parkway, Prior Lake, on June 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. Father Jim Cassidy, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, will preside over prayers at 6 p.m. There will be a private burial for Jan and Gene at the Credit River Cemetery.
Jan was born on August 17, 1934, and Gene on October 31, 1933. They were married on September 24, 1955 and raised five children in the Prior Lake community: Pat, Lauri (Mark), Barb (Greg), Paul (Lisa) and Julie (Mike). They were blessed with eight loving grandchildren, and eight wonderful great-grandchildren. They will be missed by family and countless friends and neighbors. Jan and Gene were deeply rooted in their Catholic faith and would go to great lengths to help family, friends, and strangers in need.
Jan enjoyed gardening, antiquing, crafts/craft show displaying, vegetable canning and volunteering at St. Michael Church and St. Joan of Arc Church. She always enjoyed betting a buck on a game or two, and was a Vikings fan through and through! Geno was a teacher and coach at Prior Lake High School for 30 years and he loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, training dogs and countless other things in nature. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at his Alma Mater, Gustavus Adolphus College, in St. Peter, MN, where he was a Little All American football player and a Golden Gloves boxing champion. Both Jan and Geno had a love for Labradors, and dogs were a significant part of the family. Their dog Bodie will be attending the Celebration, and will be on the back patio.
We remember so many times family and friends would “pop-in” and to say hi and share memories of stories about Jan’s craft business, Geno’s teaching and hunting adventures, or their time together at their cabin on Upper Red Lake. Jan and Gene had a shared love of sports: from the Olympics to the Twins and Vikings, they would often be found cheering on the athletes during a game or event. Stories and laughter were a strong presence at the Nei household and all were welcomed. We invite you to attend their Celebration of Life, on June 21st, with hopes that you, too, will have your stories to share about Jan and Geno. They are forever in our hearts and memories.
Memorials may be directed to the Music Program at St. Joan of Arc Church, 4537 3rd Ave S, Mpls, MN 55419.
