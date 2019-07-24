Obituary for Janice M. McCorquodale

Janice Mae McCorquodale, age 83, of Hot Springs Village, AZ, passed away July 22, 2019.
She was born October 27, 1935 in Redwood Falls, MN to the late William and Myrtle (Schelkoph) Shroeder. Janice moved to the village with her late husband Harvey McCorquodale in 1992. She was an active member of her church choir and The Village Chorale and enjoyed singing to the Lord with all of her heart.
Loving survivors include her children, Gary McCorquodale (Mary) and Cindy Doble (Tom); grandchildren, Jaclyn Lee, Ryan Thomas (Christina), Christine White (Tyler), Erin Wood, and Jason Doble (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Gary David, Amina, Taviana, Kira, Samantha, and James.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Village Bible Church, Hot Springs Village, AR. Burial will be in Minnesota.
