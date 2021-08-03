Obituary for Janice P. Forner

Janice Patricia (Lenzen) Forner, age 77, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021 at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina, with her family by her side, after a long journey with Alzheimers disease.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 3 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, Pastor Greg Snow will officiate. The visitation is 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. The burial is at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Casket bearers will be Henry John Saunders, Gary Lenzen, Jeffrey Lenzen, Steven Lenzen, Patrick Guentzel, Brian Lenzen, Mark Lenzen and Timothy Leach.
Janice was born August 17, 1943 in Waconia, to Edwin and Irene (Luthy) Lenzen, one of five children. She was baptized at home in rural Cologne, MN, and confirmed on April 14, 1957, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Chaska. She graduated from Chaska High School. On January 5, 1963 she married Roger Forner at St. Johns Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Mary Ann and Jacquelyn Irene.
Janice was proud of her farm upbringing and was a hard worker. She enjoyed a successful career at Prudential Insurance as an accountant for over 35 years. She was an active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, being church secretary and a member of the ladies aid. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, polka dancing, tennis, bowling, cross country skiing and golf. Janice had the gift of hospitality and loved to host family and friends. Her smile filled the room and she was the life of every party. She was the first to pitch in when help was needed, especially at her brothers farms. Janice loved to shop for bargains, at auctions and flea markets, and was a collector of Precious Moments and her large Christmas village.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Irene; her parents-in-law, John and Ann Forner; brothers, DuWayne, Dennis and Loren Lenzen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Joe Zins, Lorraine and Bill Lobitz and Grace and Tom Tiedeman.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Roger; daughters, Mary Forner of Chaska, Jacquelyn Saunders of Minnetonka and beloved grandson, Henry Saunders; sister, LuAnn Leach of LeCenter; sisters-in-law, Evonne Lenzen of Waconia, Marilyn Lenzen of Cologne, Marlys Lenzen of Green Isle; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends, including special friend, Elly Snow of Chaska.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.