Obituary for Janice Steffl

Janice "Jan" Steffl, age 77, of Shakopee, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in St. Paul.
Jan was born in Sleepy Eye, MN, on April 11, 1946, the daughter of Maynard and Irene (Schroeder) Schwint, and graduated in 1964 from Sleepy Eye High School. She married Gary Steffl in November of 1964. Jan worked in the service call center at Sears in Eden Prairie, for 30 plus years.
She enjoyed the 40 years of camping with Gary on Lake Osakis, and was happiest when family and friends joined them at the campground. She also liked fishing, reading, cooking for family on the holidays, craft sales, watching birds, traveling, and Bingo.
Jan is survived by her husband, Gary; son and daughters, Kevin (Michelle), Lori and Sheri Steffl; grandchildren, Juliana Steffl, Kayla (Brandon) Koster, Alex Steffl and Kelsie Steffl; siblings, Joyce Schwint, George (LuAnn) Schwint, Mary (Calvin) Aarons, Kathy (Dale) Heiling, and Wendy Schwint.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carol (John) Carruthers.
Visitation Thursday, May 18 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at