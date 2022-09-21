Obituary for Janis K. LaFond

Janis Kay LaFond, age 76, of Le Sueur, passed away on September 18, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be September 30, 2022 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Janis was born on May 1, 1946 in Mankato to Rudolph and Violet (Jackson) Ries. She grew up in the Mankato area and graduated from Mankato High School in 1964. After graduation, she attended Mankato State University where she earned a major in Spanish and a minor in English. Janis went on to teach in Mexico for three summers.
Janis married John LaFond on March 3, 1973 in Mankato, and then moved to Le Sueur shortly after. After moving to Le Sueur, Janis worked at Green Giant in the canning department for a couple years before starting her 35 year long career at the Le Sueur Library. Together they had two daughters, Chris and Danielle.
Janis retired from the Le Sueur Library in 2018, and enjoyed spending most of her time cooking, reading, listening to music and having coffee with her friends.
Janis is survived by her daughters, Chris (Jason) Theis, and Danielle (Andy) Peterson. Her grandchildren, Ella & Landen Theis and Hannah Peterson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband John. Memorials preferred to St. Anne's School and the Alzheimer's Assoc.