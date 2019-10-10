Obituary for Jasen L. Marty

Jasen L. Marty, age 36, of Prior Lake, Journeyed to the Spirit World on Monday, October 7, 2019, after battling cancer for 2 1/2 months, he is no longer suffering.
Jasen was born on April 15, 1983, in San Mateo, CA, the son of Roberto Marty and Margarita (Aponte) Bravo. He married Natasha Coursolle on October 3, 2019, in their home.
Jasen liked music and being the DJ, traveling, cooking and enjoying good food, nice clothes and especially lounging in his robe, swimming laps in the pool, humor, and playing with his dogs.
He was known as the mystery man because he was very private. Jasen was spiritually gifted, and loved his wife and family very much.
Jasen is survived by his wife, Natasha Coursolle; mother, Margarita Bravo; father, Roberto (Elisa) Marty; siblings, Erman Bravo, Krystal (Kory) Doucette, Danilo Bravo, Lisa Marty; aunt, Merilyn Morales; uncle, Angel Aponte; niece and nephews, Avery, Parker, E3, Isaac II; mother-in-law, Judy Coursolle; brothers-in-law, Isaac Coursolle and Ross Roiger; fur babies, Nala and Mocha. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosa and Delfin Aponte, Desideria Santiago; auntie, Emmaline Crowsheart.
All night wake was Tuesday, October 8, at 7 p.m., at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, 14625 Prairie Grass Drive NW, Prior Lake, with funeral service Wednesday, October 9, at 2 p.m. Officiating was Fred Carol. Serving as pallbearers were Danilo Bravo, Erman Bravo, Kory Doucette, Ross Roiger, Ike Coursolle, Krystal Doucette, and Lisa Marty. Interment Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Cemetery, Prior Lake.
Arrangements are with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
