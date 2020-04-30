Obituary for Jason A. Miller

On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Jason A. Miller, unexpectedly passed away, at the age of 43.
Jason was born on July 15, 1976, Fargo, ND, to Jerome and Phyllis (Kava) Miller. He graduated from Prior Lake High School and received his pilots license in 1995. In 2000, he earned a degree in industrial engineering from Marquette University.
Jason was well known for his passion of working hard. He could build and repair anything. If for some reason he didnt know how, which was very unlikely, you could always count on him to figure it out. Though he concentrated on working hard, he did this so that he could play harder. He constantly found creative and inventive ways to have fun. He always put his family and friends first. Call Jason was the phrase everyone used whenever put in a situation; whether it was work or school related, or just wanted someone to talk to. If he heard his phone ring, he would immediately respond to help in any way he could, because helping others was of the utmost importance to him.
Although he lived a less than an average life span, Jason led a not-so-average life. While most people may have one over the top, exciting or crazy event in their lives, Jason differed and had numerous Epic adventures. Tell him something was impossible and he would do anything to prove you wrong and always did. Jason loved flying, boating, traveling and lived his motto, Dont forget to have fun.
He strived to make his parents proud, his niece feel cherished, and his sister feel loved. He had lifelong friends that he considered extra brothers and sisters, and family was his everything.
Honor, integrity, loyalty, kindness to others, spontaneity, reliability, empathy, generous, self-sufficiency, perfect hair and a spiffy dresser are all words that people use when describing Jason. Friends speak of the lifelong positive impact he had on them.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loyd and Ann Miller and Lawrence and Elaine Kava; uncles, James Kava, Lee Skallerud and Lee Barnes; cousins, Kelly Quiggle and Isaiah Barnes.
Jason is survived by his parents, Jerome and Phyllis Miller of Prior Lake; sister, Brenda Miller (Craig Nordby); niece, Alexandra Ihrke; aunts and uncles; Sandra Skallerud, Ron (Lisa) Miller, Janet Barnes, Scott (Sue) Miller, Mary (Tom) Peterson, Dawn (Tim) Peterson, Alan (Margi) Miller, Joseph (Carolyn) Kava, Linda Kava, Katheryn (Tom) Askegaard, Frank (Patty) Kava, Cecelia (Michael) Dolan, Diane (Larry) Cook and Rebecca (Dana) Eggiman; many loving cousins.
Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Jasons life will be scheduled later. The Jason A. Miller Memorial has been established with a purpose of supporting education and charities of merit.
