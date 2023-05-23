Obituary for Jason C. Robinson

Jason Charles Robinson, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Chaska.
Jason was born in April 1974 to Curt and Nancy Robinson in Shakopee. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1992. Jason went on to become a pharmacy technician working in both retail and remote help desk positions.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Tammy Jo, in 1972.
He is survived by his parents, Curt and Nancy Robinson, and brother, Cory Robinson.
Services will be held at Riverwood Covenant Church in Greenfield, MN (near Rockford) on June 19 at 11 a.m.