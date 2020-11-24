Obituary for Jay Jay Nelson

Jay Jay Nelson, age 63, of Longmont, CO, formerly of Chaska, passed away peacefully from liver cancer in his home surrounded by his family on November 18.
He is survived by his wife Connie; children, Tonja and Larry Twito, Cory and Michelle Nelson, Amy and Kellar Moore, and Dana and Andrew Weber; father, John Nelson; siblings, Jack and Phung Nelson, Brenda and Steve Olson, Troy and Marchell Nelson, Dan and Maureen Nelson; 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, step family and many more family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nita Nelson; father-in-law, Charles Rosckes and his step father-in-law, Gene Meuwissen.
Jay was born on November 1,1957 in Minneapolis to John and Nita Nelson. He graduated from Chaska High school in 1975 where he met his wife, Connie. They married in 1978. Following high school Jay spent two years playing baseball at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. In 1980 he enlisted in the Army where he trained as a paratrooper; a time he was proud of. His career took off as a salesperson in various capacities, where he always led the pack. A true entrepreneur at heart, he found a passion as a contractor where he ran a successful remodeling business for nearly ten years. He had the honor of passing his skills onto his only son, Cory.
Jay was an exceptional father, athlete, salesperson, and carpenter. He was hardworking, intelligent, loving, and humorous. He expected greatness from his children, employees, and those around him; and he pushed them towards it. He loved movies, baseball, fishing and his family. His wife, kids and grandkids were his pride and joy.
A celebration of life will be held at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home in Longmont on Wednesday, November 25 at 2 p.m. A virtual link will be available for those who want to join in the celebration at www.carroll-lewellen.com. Any condolences can be sent directly to Connie Nelson.