Obituary for Jayne E. Palma

Jayne E. (Pint) Palma, age 64, of Kenyon, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
She was born December 13, 1955, in New Prague, the daughter of Joseph and Alma (Steinhoff) Pint. Jayne graduated from New Prague High School in 1975. On April 29, 1978, she married Kenneth Palma at St. Benedict Catholic Church in rural New Prague.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Palma of Kenyon; brothers, David (Joan) Pint of New Prague, Marlin (Ruth) Pint of Belle Plaine, Earl (Judy) Pint of Jordan and Jeron (Marilyn) Pint of Jordan; sisters, Lora Moylan of Brookston, Adele Pint of Excelsior and Lois (Jim) Giesen of New Prague; mother-in-law, Lucy Palma of Faribault; brothers-in-law, Bob (Loy) Palma of Farmington, Ron (Nita) Palma of Faribault and Roman Palma of Faribault; many nieces and nephews.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alma; nephew, Chucky Giesen; father-in-law, Clarence Palma; sister-in-law, Karen (Palma) Trahan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church Kenyon with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery.